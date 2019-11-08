Life of Tina Turner comes to Broadway in ‘Tina- The Tina Turner Musical’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — ‘Tina- The Tina Turner Musical’ lands on Broadway with a powerhouse star.

Adrienne Warren is bringing the legacy of rock icon Tina Turner to Broadway, after her stunning performance in London.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee to her transformation into the global queen of rock ‘n’ roll, Tina Turner didn’t just break the rules, she rewrote them.

She’s a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

“You know what, it’s a special moment to get to share her legacy the way she wanted it to be shared, and I’m happy to be the one telling it,” said Dawnn Lewis, who plays Turner’s mother, Zelma.

