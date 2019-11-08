‘Last Christmas’: Romance for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — "Last Christmas" follows the story of Kate and Tom. As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year during Christmas, nothing seems to work between the two of them.

But sometimes, you just need to let the snow fall where it may and listen to your heart.

"Last Christmas" features the music of George Michael, including the bittersweet holiday classic of the film's title.

Oji talks to cast about: the film's twisty plot--cause its not your ordinary love story; the music and inspiration of George Michael; needing tissues for your tears; and regifting.