Happy National S.T.E.M./S.T.E.A.M. Day

Across the nation, students, teachers and parents are recognizing November 8th as National S.T.E.M./S.T.E.A.M. Day. As just like any other holiday, you can celebrate any way you want. PIX11 celebrated by learning more about ways to encourage children to enjoy science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Lifestyle expert Carey Reilly showcased three products developed to help inspire young minds. Check these out.

Osmo Little Genius Starter (Age: 3 - 5 years; Price: $79; Available at PlayOsmo.com Combines proven hands-on play of Friedrich Froebel’s and Maria Montessori’s manipulatives with advanced computer vision for a personalized and highly engaging experience.

A holistic approach to early learning: 4 hands-on games engage preschoolers in core subjects.

Nurtures core developmental skills including: vocabulary, letters, emotions, problem solving, and creative confidence.

Open-ended play encourages creativity — and fun Osmo characters build a love for learning! Artie 3000 is the coding robot for kids where you design the code, and Artie 3000 draws the lines! With preprogrammed designs, beginners can start coding right away Gravitrax Starter Kit

Create endless building opportunities and indefinite marble runs