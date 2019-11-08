Fire breaks out at Brooklyn warehouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — Crews are on scene after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Brooklyn early Friday.

Authorities responded to the vicinity of Van Dam Street and Nassau Avenue in Greenpoint just before 2:30 a.m. and arrived to find thick, heavy smoke coming out of the one-story warehouse.

A "quick deterioration" of the roof forced firefighters to battle the blaze from outside the building, a fire chief on scene said.

Fire officials say the flames are now out, but they are continuing to look for any hot spots.

Over 100 emergency personnel responded to the scene.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Three-alarm fire at Sweetland Candy on Van Dam St in Greenpoint BK. The problem here is the wind. It’s blowing smoke everywhere. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/gfnmpFMutM — Katie Corrado (@KatieCorradoTV) November 8, 2019

