Dog stolen during Upper West Side robbery, later rescued wandering Manhattan street: police

Posted 12:03 PM, November 8, 2019, by

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Two men forced their way into an Upper West Side home, with man’s best friend caught in the middle, authorities said Friday.

Police said a Labrador retriever was stolen from an Upper West Side home during a robbery Friday morning.

It happened at 83rd Street and Columbus Avenue.

The victim said two men pushed their way into the apartment and stole a PlayStation 4, debit card, cellphone and the dog, according to police.

The dog was later recovered wandering the streets of the Upper West Side.

