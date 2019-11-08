CDC indicates additive to blame for vaping deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY — The Centers for Disease Control ended months of speculation Friday, and confirmed what was widely suspected from the beginning of the vaping crisis; an additive.

Vitamin E Acetate, is now believed to be the likely culprit in thousands of vaping illnesses – and dozens of related deaths nationwide.

"I think the people using it, especially the young people, they need to be informed about this," said resident Julie Lomba.

CDC officials also confirmed bootleg, or illegal THC infused oil cartridges as the primary source for the harmful vitamin E Acetate.

But these two important confirmations come months after elected officials and health advocates across the country began calling for tighter restrictions across the entire vaping industry – just as a precaution.

That worries Jersey City vape shop manger Nauman Ahmed.

"They are damaging our businesses," he said.

Councilman Jermaine Robinson is a co-sponsor of an upcoming bill that would make Jersey City the first in the state to ban flavored e-cigarette products which are frequently purchased by teens and often considered a gateway to full blown nicotine addiction.

"Its just like the 60s and 70s when they were using cartoon characters to go after young adults and kids," said Robinson. "We wanna make sure that people understand we mean business and we're not going to let you target our kids."

President Trump hinted Friday the federal government may take action to regulate the vaping industry.

"We're going to have an age limit of 21 or so," said President Trump. "But we'll be coming out with something next week, very important, on vaping."

But is vaping regulation the best way to address the ongoing vitamin E acetate health crisis and general vaping among young people?

"The kids are going to do what they want to do anyway, whether you want a ban on it or not. If it's not here, they're going to go into the city," said resident Joni Vicente.