61-year-old man struck, injured by vehicle in Manhattan: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A 61-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Manhattan Thursday night, police said.

The man was crossing the street along 40th Street and Eighth Avenue when he was struck just before 11:30 p.m., police said.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, cops said.

The incident appears to be accidental, police said.

According to authorities, the victim apparently fainted in front of the vehicle and was subsequently hit.

The 25-year-old Lyft driver was pulled over by cops about three blocks away and was taken into custody for leaving the scene, according to police.

He has since been released without charges, according to police.