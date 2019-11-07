Woman who climbed into lion exhibit at Bronx Zoo arrested: police

THE BRONX — The woman who was seen on video entering the restricted lion’s den at the Bronx Zoo has been arrested, police said.

Myah Autry, 32, was taken into custody Wednesday night and faces two counts third-degree criminal trespass, police said.

Autry was caught on camera dancing and waving her hands to a lion from across the moat during the Sept. 28 incident.

Another video shows the woman climbing over the wooden safety barrier before stopping at the edge of the moat.

It is unclear how the woman got over the barrier or how long she was there. Neither the woman nor the lion were injured in the incident.