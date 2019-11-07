Video: 81-year-old man reading a newspaper kicked from behind in the Bronx, knocked to the ground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Shocking video shows the moment a man attacked in the Bronx, knocking the 81-year-old victim to the ground.

The victim was on Jerome Avenue near North Street reading a newspaper on Thursday morning when a man walked up from behind, police said.

Video shows the attacker kick the man. The victim's newspaper fell on the ground beside him.

The 81-year-old man's shoulder and wrist were injured in the attack.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker, who fled the location heading north on North Avenue.

