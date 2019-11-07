Two people arrested for armed robbery string in Suffolk County: police

LINDENHURST, N.Y. — A man and woman were arrested Wednesday, accused of a string of armed robberies on Long Island, according to the Suffolk County Police.

Authorities said Jhan Carlos Fernandez Espinal committed eight robberies in October and November of 2019; Marta Rafalko was involved of four of them, police said.

The two were arrested in a gas station parking lot in Lindenhurst. Fernandez Espinal was charged with seven counts of first degree robbery and one count of third degree robbery; Rafalko was charged with four counts of first degree robbery.

The alleged robberies all took place at gas stations, including USA Gasoline on Wellwood Ave in Lindenhurst on Oct. 2, BP on Route 234 in North Babylon on Oct. 5, Shell on Montauk Highway in West Islip on Oct. 5, Valero on Bay Shore Road in Deer Park on Oct. 20, Exxon on Sunrise Highway in West Islip on Oct. 28, Gulf on Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst on Nov. 1 and Ok Petroleum on Route 109 in West Babylon on Nov. 6.