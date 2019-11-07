Museum in Williamsburg celebrates food, drinks and traditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Museum of Food and Drink dishes up a story.

It explores "the ways food and beverage impact our culture, politics, economy and history."

Founded in 2005, it moved into its present space in 2015 at 62 Bayard Street across from McCarren Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The current exhibition celebrates the birth and evolution of Chinese-American restaurants. It also features chef-designed tastings of some of the food and dishes described in the exhibit.

Click here for tickets and information about the museum which is open during the day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The next exhibit titled "African/American" will open in February 2020 at The Africa Center on 5th Avenue and 110th Street in Harlem.