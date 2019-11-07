Midday with Muller: Juice bar shooting, Chinese goods scheme on LI

JUICE BAR SHOOTING: A man working at a juice bar was shot in the chest Wednesday night. Jennifer Bisram is live with the latest. Plus, a Long Island couple caught selling Chinese-made goods tot he U.S. government, passing them off as American-made. Watch Midday with Muller now.

