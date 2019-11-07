LI company made $88 million selling Chinese equipment to US Military: officials

BROOKLYN — A Long Island husband and wife were among seven people cited in a federal complaint Thursday, charged with selling Chinese-made security cameras to the U.S. military and other agencies, passing them off as American technology.

The scheme allegedly earned Jack and Frances Cabasso, of Northport, along with their partners, $88 million over the course of a decade.

The company they run is called Aventura Technologies, based in Commack, N.Y.

“As alleged, the defendants falsely claimed for years that their surveillance and security equipment was manufactured on Long Island, padding their pockets with money from lucrative contracts without regard for the risk to our country’s national security,” said US Attorney for the Eastern District Richard Donoghue.

