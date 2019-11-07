Couple, 5-year-old daughter found dead in Harlem apartment: police

HARLEM, Manhattan —A couple and their 5-year-old daughter, were found dead inside a Harlem apartment Wednesday night, police said.

Authorities responded to an apartment along West 121st Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard just after 9 p.m. to perform a wellness check, police said.

When they arrived, police found a three people dead inside the apartment, authorities said.

A 46-year-old man was found in the bedroom unconscious and unresponsive, police said. His 42-year-old wife was found in the bathroom with trauma to her neck and their daughter was found in another bedroom also with severe neck trauma, according to police.

Their identities have not been released, pending proper family notification.

A knife believed to have been used in the incident was found on scene, police said.

Police are investigating the incident as a double homicide.

