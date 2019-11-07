Worker critically injured in shooting at Bronx juice bar; Suspect sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLERTON, the Bronx — A worker is in critical condition after he was shot at a Bronx juice bar late Wednesday, police said.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the Healthy Juice Bar on Adee Avenue near White Plains Road.

Police say a man shot the 30-year-old victim in the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The victim's aunt told PIX11 he is the owner of the business.

Another 37-year-old man walked into the location and confronted the suspect, getting into an altercation with each other, according to authorities. The witness gained control of the gun and punched the suspect, who then fled the scene, police said.

A gun was recovered at the scene, police said. The motive behind the incident is not known, and it doesn’t appear that anything was taken from the location, cops said.

The suspect sought is described to be man who is 5-feet 10-inches and was seen wearing dark clothing.