Cat-killing mystery: Stray cats found poisoned in Astoria

ASTORIA, Queens — Residents in a Queens neighborhood say that someone is poisoning stray cats.

Several cats have been found poisoned in the vicinity of Ditmars Boulevard and 37th Street in Astoria, according to the Alliance of Guardian Angels.

Now, the local community is searching for the person or people responsible.

Guardian Angels volunteers are assisting in posting and passing out fliers to Astoria residents in hopes of finding out who is responsible.

“This cat killer is a menace to society that MUST be punished,” Guardian Angels said in a post.

Despite the reports of poisoned stray cats, this isn’t the first time this has happened.

Residents say tuna laced with antifreeze was found around Christmas 2014 as well as several other incidents in the years following.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Poisoning a cat is considered a felony offense. Those found guilty can face five years in prison or a $5,000 fine.