‘Canstruction New York’ helps collect food for City Harvest

NEW YORK — Arts Brookfield is proud to announce the return of the one-of-a-kind design competition, "Canstruction New York."

From Nov. 7 through Nov. 21, up to 31 sculptures constructed entirely from unopened cans of food will be on display for the public to enjoy.

Following the exhibition, the structures are deconstructed and the cans are donated to City Harvest, New York City’s largest food rescue organization. This unique event results in the largest annual donation of canned food from a single event to City Harvest.