FORDHAM, the Bronx — A 14-year-old was stabbed during a cellphone robbery in the Bronx Thursday, according to police.

It happened at Jerome Avenue and West Fordham Road at around 12:30 p.m., police said. The teen was taken to a local hospital.

The man accused of stabbing the teen was seen wearing a black hoodie, according to a police spokesperson.

