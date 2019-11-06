Video: Bronx hardware store employee left unconscious on the ground outside shop after attack by two men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH BRONX — A 67-year-old J and A Hardware employee suffered a fractured orbital socket in an attack at the shop, police said Wednesday.

Two men spoke to him briefly, then knocked items off the shelves of the Longwood Avenue store on Sept. 25, officials said. The employee fought with the men.

Video shows one of the men on the ground as the employee stands over him. Then the other man runs over, jumps and kicks, knocking the worker to the pavement.

The store employee knocked his head on the pavement and lost consciousness, police said. He suffered a fractured orbital socket and abrasions to the back of the head.

Police have asked for help identifying the two other men involved.