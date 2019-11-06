Two sought after 68-year-old man robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx: police

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx – Police are looking for two men after a man was robbed at gunpoint on a Bronx street in October, according to officials.

Back on Sunday, Oct. 27, just after 6 p.m., the 68-year-old man was walking home on East 172nd Street, near Commonwealth Avenue in the Soundview section, when two men approached him, police said.

According to authorities, one of the unidentified men took out a gun and demanded money before the other man rummaged through the victim’s pockets, removing his property.

The two men fled the scene southbound on Commonwealth Avenue, making off with the man’s cellphone and $40 in cash, police said.

The man was not injured in the robbery, according to police.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance images from the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).