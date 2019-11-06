Pistons rout Knicks 122-102, New York falls to 1-7

DETROIT — Tony Snell scored 24 points on 9-of-9 shooting and the short-handed Detroit Pistons had little trouble with New York, beating the Knicks 122-102 on Wednesday night.

Andre Drummond had 27 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Markieff Morris added 22 points for Detroit. The Pistons played without their injured trio of Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose and Reggie Jackson. Detroit still shot 56 percent from the field and dropped the Knicks to an NBA-worst 1-7.

The Pistons have won eight straight meetings with New York.

Detroit led 64-59 at halftime. It was 74-72 when Morris made a 3-pointer while being fouled. That four-point play started a 10-0 run that pushed the lead into double digits.

Langston Galloway also had a four-point play for the Pistons in the fourth quarter.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 20 points, and Marcus Morris contributed 18.