Outgoing NYPD Commissioner O’Neill to join Visa as head of security

SAN FRANCISCO — Outgoing Police Commissioner James O’Neill teased a new job in the private sector when he announced his departure Monday; on Wednesday, we got a look into exactly what that job is.

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 04: NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill attends a press conference announcing his resignation on November 4, 2019 in New York City.  (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

O’Neill, a 36-year NYPD veteran, will join Visa as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Physical Security, beginning Dec. 2.

According to the company, O’Neill will “be responsible for the development, implementation and day-to-day operations of Visa’s global physical and personnel security and associated programs to ensure that the company’s employees and assets are protected in the 200+ countries in which Visa operates.”

O’Neill had been NYPD commissioner since September 2016; he announced his departure from the department on Monday at a press conference with Mayor Bill de Blasio and incoming police commissioner, Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.

The longtime cop replaces Visa’s Global Head of Safety and Security, who is retiring.

O’Neill began his law enforcement career with the New York Transit Police, then served as a lieutenant in the NYPD. He was commanding officer of three precincts, and later of the Vice, Narcotics and the Fugitive Enforcement divisions.

He became Chief of Department in 2014 and was appointed as the 43rd Police Commissioner of New York City by Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2016.

O’Neill faced both accolades and scrutiny — both during his tenure as commissioner and after the news of his departure surfaced Monday — from the public, politicians and the law enforcement community.

Shea, currently chief of detectives, was promoted to his current role in April 2018. He’s spent more than 28 years with the NYPD.

