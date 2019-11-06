NEW JERSEY — Throughout November, ahead of Thanksgiving, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey will be distributing about 25,000 turkeys in counties across the state. The large-scale events will allow local food pantries and soup kitchens to pick up turkeys for their hungry communities for the holiday.AlertMe
NJ foodbank to distribute over 25,000 turkeys statewide
