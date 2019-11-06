NJ foodbank to distribute over 25,000 turkeys statewide

Posted 10:28 AM, November 6, 2019, by and

NEW JERSEY — Throughout November, ahead of Thanksgiving, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey will be distributing about 25,000 turkeys in counties across the state. The large-scale events will allow local food pantries and soup kitchens to pick up turkeys for their hungry communities for the holiday.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.