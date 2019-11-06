Netflix serves up ‘Green Eggs and Ham’ with all-star cast

Posted 3:47 PM, November 6, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES — When screenwriter Jared Stern was approached about developing Dr. Seuss’ “Green Eggs and Ham” as an animated series, he sought advice from one important woman and the consent of another.

Chickeraffe attends Netflix ‘Green Eggs & Ham’ Los Angeles Premiere at Post 43 on November 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Stern’s grandmother reminded him how much he loved the book as a child. And the writer’s widow gave her approval to Stern’s idea for adapting the 1960 story. Five years later, the 13-episode series is debuting Friday on Netflix.

Michael Douglas voices the character who turns up his nose at green eggs and ham, with Adam Devine as Sam-I-Am, who won’t take no for an answer.

Others in the voice cast include Diane Keaton, Eddie Izzard and Tracy Morgan.

Ellen DeGeneres, who’s an executive producer, says it should please generations of fans of writer Theodor Geisel.

