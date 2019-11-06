Mother of 2 leading NYCHA Tenant Coalition and rally

Posted 11:25 PM, November 6, 2019, by

PIX11 News spoke to a mother of two who's fighting against the privatization of public housing.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.