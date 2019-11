Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Actor Michael Rapaport stops by to chat with Dan Mannarino and Betty Nguyen about his latest projects and the third season of his Netflix original series "Atypical."

The hit series follows a 19-year-old boy with autism as he searches for love and independence.

Plus, Rapaport, an admitted "Real Housewives" super fan, shares his thoughts on the latest legal drama for New Jersey housewife Teresa Giudice and husband Joe.