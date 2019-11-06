Man, woman bound, man shot during Bronx robbery: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — Two men are wanted in connection with a robbery in the Bronx on Friday.

The report came in at 5 a.m. on November 1. Two unknown men entered an apartment in the vicinity of Washington Avenue and Morris Avenue. Once inside, the men displayed firearms and approached a 32-year-old man, threw him to the ground and shot him in the left shoulder.

They then bound the man and a 30-year-old woman who was also inside the apartment. The men proceeded to ransack the place before fleeing without any property.

The 32-year-old male victim was taken to an area hospital and was treated for his wound. The 30-year-old woman did not sustain injuries.

One of the men was last seen with a blue umbrella and wearing all dark clothing. The second was last seen in a black jacket with white stripes.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are kept strictly confidential.