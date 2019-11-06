Man, 86, struck and killed by school bus in Queens: authorities

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens — A 86-year-old man was struck and killed by a school bus in Queens Wednesday morning, police said.

Authorities were called to the vicinity of 67th Drive and 73rd Place in Middle Village around 8:30 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His identity has not been released.

According to police, the victim was walking with his wife when he was struck by the bus.

The driver of the bus remained at the scene, police said. A PIX11 photographer on scene says the vehicle involved is a school bus.

Video from Citizen App shows FDNY and NYPD vehicles in the area, which has been blocked off with police tape.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.