EAST ELMHURST, Queens — A man was stabbed outside a homeless shelter in Queens Tuesday night, police said.

Authorities responded to a man stabbed outside Ditmars Boulevard and 94th Street just after 9:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a 38-year-old man with puncture wounds to his torso outside The Landing Family Shelter. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made.