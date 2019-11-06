Escaped Yonkers prisoner caught in Manhattan: police

YONKERS, N.Y. — Authorities have captured a woman who escaped police custody Tuesday by slipping off her handcuffs while at a Yonkers hospital, officials said Wednesday.

Sarah Camarda, 29, was handcuffed to a gurney at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. when she slipped off the cuffs and left the hospital, police said.

According to Yonkers Police, detectives located Camarda in Manhattan Wednesday morning and were able to take her into custody again without incident.

Camarda was initially arrested Monday on charges of felony drug possession and was first in custody at the Yonkers City Jail before being taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

While in the hospital’s emergency room, another patient several beds away “started to behave in a disorderly manner which escalated to a dispute when he threatened to shoot up the hospital,” police said.

While officers intervened with that incident, Camarda was able to slip out of her handcuffs, officials said.

According to police, additional charges for Camarda’s escape are pending.