Broken elevators frustrate South Bronx residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Neighbors at a building in the Mitchell Houses are tired of the ups and downs.

They say the two elevators in the building along Lincoln Avenue are not dependable.

On Wednesday, some neighbors had to wait four hours to get back to their homes.

A NYCHA Spokesperson emailed PIX11 News Wednesday evening to say elevator staff had restored one car and the "special team mechanics are working to restore the second car tonight."

Activists and neighbors say they will continue to report problems and ask elected leaders to authorize the funding of approved and permanent repairs.