Arrest made in fatal July shooting at Bronx building

Posted 10:55 AM, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 10:59AM, November 6, 2019

THE BRONX — Police have made an arrest in connection to the July shooting in the Bronx that left a man dead.

William Yeaden, 23, was taken into custody Tuesday evening and faces a murder charge, police announced.

On July 11, police responded to a call of a man shot in a building lobby along Grand Concourse and Field Place. Officers arrived to find Richard Cepeda, 31, with a gunshot wound, police said.

Cepeda had allegedly engaged in a conversation with two men before they placed a firearm to his head, according to police.

When he tried to run away, police said that Cepeda was punched and later shot in the back.

After a four-month search, Yeaden was subsequently taken into custody.

