2 killed in house fire in Middlesex County, NJ: authorities

JAMESBURG, N.J. — At least two people are dead after flames ripped through a New Jersey home early Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

Flames broke out around 3:30 a.m. in the house on Sheridan Street in Jamesburg, officials said.

Firefighters on the scene confirmed to PIX11 that two victims were found dead in the house fire, which has since been put out.

The daughter of a man who lives in the home told PIX11's Kirstin Cole that she got the call and raced to the house. She said her grandmother lives just around the corner from the location.

Neighbors told PIX11 that Jamesburg is a tight-knit community, saying it's the kind of area where people see each other in church on Sundays.

The identities of the victims have not been released and the cause of the fire is not yet known.