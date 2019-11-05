Yonkers Police search for escaped prisoner who slipped off her handcuffs

YONKERS, NY — Yonkers police are on the hunt for a 29-year-old escaped prisoner.

Sarah Camarda was arrested Monday on charges of felony drug possession, police said. She was taken from Yonkers City Jail to Saint Joseph’s Hospital on Tuesday afternoon for medical treatment.

Camarda was handcuffed to a gurney in the emergency room, officials said.

Another patient several beds away “started to behave in a disorderly manner which escalated to a dispute when he threatened to shoot up the hospital,” police said. While officers intervened, Camarda slipped off her handcuffs and left the hospital around 5:30 p.m.

Camarda is not considered a public safety threat.

Police have asked for help finding her. She is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weights 130 pounds. Camarda was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, burgundy bubble jacket, and multi-colored pants. She has brown reddish hair worn in a ponytail.

If anyone has information as to Camarda’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Yonkers Police Department at (914) 377-7900 – emergencies dial 9-1-1.