Woman punched in front of Queens church: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens — A man is sought for punching a woman outside a Flushing church on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at Noon on Monday on 41st Avenue in front of St. Michael's Church. An unknown man creating a disturbance inside the location was asked to leave. A 53-year-old woman was exiting the church when the man approached her and punched her in the back of the head.

The man fled in an unknown direction on foot. The victim was taken to Booth Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.