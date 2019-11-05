Woman dies days after being struck by vehicle in Brooklyn: police

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn — A woman died from her injuries two days after she was struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn, police said.

Gilberta Hernandez was crossing Bay Parkway along the crosswalk at Benson Avenue on Oct. 29, police said.

As she crossed the street, a 2017 Toyota Rav-4, operated by a 74-year-old man, was making a turn when it struck Hernandez, according to police. He remained at the scene.

The 49-year-old victim was knocked to the ground. Authorities arrived to find her on the roadway with severe head trauma, police said.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead two days later, authorities said.

No arrests have been made.