Woman attacks 13-year-old boy during Bronx robbery

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — A woman repeatedly punched a 13-year-old boy in the face and then left with his cellphone, police said Tuesday.

The teen was near Creston Avenue and East 196th Street on Oct. 17 when a woman asked to hold his phone, officials said. The teen handed the woman his phone, but when he asked for it back, she attacked, repeatedly punching him in the face and head.

She left with the teen’s cellphone, which is worth about $600.

Police have asked for help identifying the woman. She’s believed to be in her late teens to early 20. The woman was last seen wearing all gray clothing and a backpack.

