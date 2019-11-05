‘Unacceptable’ sewage smell at NYCHA homes in the Bronx need immediate action, state sen. says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York State Senator Luis Sepulveda and four tenant leaders from the Bronx reached out to pix11 to highlight conditions at the Claremont Consolidated Houses: 28 buildings they said need immediate attention.

“People can smell this sewage on a daily basis. This is unacceptable,” said Sepulveda.

At 1020 Teller Ave., families showed PIX11 raw sewage in a courtyard.

“There are children who live in this community. It poses a health threat. When you see this level of neglect, it's a disaster here,” said Sepulveda.

At 1020 College Ave., Raymond Brunson is the tenant president, and Brunson said he worries about the seniors.

“There’s no senior center and there’s no community here,” complained Brunson.

The lobby is converted into a meeting place for the elderly to get warm," Brunson said.

Maria Forbes, another tenant leader here, said part of the solution is more workers and better communication with management.

PIX11 reached out to the New York City Housing Authority and the federal monitor with all of these issues.

They are looking into these complaints.

PIX11 will be back Friday to make sure work is done.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com