‘Supernatural’ star Misha Collins talks final season, new cookbook

NEW YORK — Misha Collins stars as ‘Castiel’ on the hit CW series “Supernatural.”

The show, now on its 15th and final season, has had a phenomenal run. Collins discusses the final season and how the cast has become a family over the past decade.

Alongside his role as an angel — who isn’t always an angel — Collins is also a co-wrote “The Adventurous Eaters Club” with his wife Vicki Collins.

The cookbook shares their story of how they created a home where mealtime doesn’t involve coercion, trickery, or tears. They hope to bring joy, curiosity and connection into family meals.

“The Adventurous Eaters Club” is now available on Amazon and online.