Sunday’s New York City Marathon was the world’s largest — ever: race officials

NEW YORK — It’s official: Sunday’s 2019 TCS New York City Marathon was the world’s largest marathon ever.

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 03: Runners are seen during the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon on November 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

According to statistics from New York Road Runners, the group that puts on the marathon, 53,627 runners finished the race through the city on Sunday. That’s 814 more than last year.

All 50 states, the District of Columbia and 141 countries were represented in the race, and even more — nearly 125,000 people — visited the race expo between Thursday and Saturday.

In the race’s 49 year history, including this weekend’s finishers, more than 1.2 million people have finished the race, which began in 1970.

Want to be a part of next year’s race? The general application period for the 50th anniversary 2020 race runs from Jan. 30, 2020 through Feb. 13, 2020.

