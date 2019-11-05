Preliminary report: Pilot was alive when plane hit house

NEWARK, N.J. — A preliminary autopsy report has found the pilot whose plane crashed into a house in a New Jersey suburb last week was alive at the time of impact.

Dr. Michael Schloss was the only one aboard the Cessna 414 when it crashed Tuesday in Woodbridge Township.

Township spokesman John Hagerty said Monday the Middlesex County medical examiner’s office found the Port Orange, Florida resident’s heart didn’t appear to be in distress. It also found soot in his lungs, indicating he was alive when the plane crashed.

No one on the ground was injured. The crash caused a fire and affected three houses.

A full autopsy report could take several weeks as toxicology testing is completed.

A federal report on what caused the crash could take up to two years.