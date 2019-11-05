Police seek help to solve cold-case murder of upstate NY teen

ALBANY, N.Y. — Authorities continue to investigate the 1991 disappearance and murder of Edward “Mitt” Croley.

Croley disappeared off the streets of Albany on March 27, 1991.

The 14-year-old boy was living with his family and had slept at his aunt’s house at the time of his disappearance, New York State Police said.

On Jan. 8, 1992 Croley’s skeletal remains were found on a private property in a wooded area about three miles from a New York State Thruway exit in Selkirk, police said.

Forensic examination indicated a severe fracture on the right side of the skull as the result of blunt force trauma, according to authorities. The case was ruled a homicide.

Over the years, information was developed that the crime may be related to drugs, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the New York State Police at 518-783-3211. Please refer to case #92-010.