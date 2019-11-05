NYPD investigating Borough Park assaults as anti-Semitic hate crimes: police

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — The NYPD says their hate crimes unit is investigating a series of attacks in Brooklyn Friday night as potentially anti-Semitic in nature.

The string of apparent attacks happened the night of Nov. 1 in the Borough Park neighborhood, police confirmed.

In the first incident, near 14th Avenue and 51st Street, a group hopped out of their vehicle and allegedly assaulted a man walking by, then ran back to their car and drove off, officials confirmed.

3rd unprovoked incident where a #BoroPark resident was attacked by a group of perpetrators on Friday night- this one on 51st Street, who then jumped back into their vehicle and fled. Witnessed this incident or #HaveInfo? #LetUsKnow– call our hotline 7188716666. #MakeTheCall pic.twitter.com/CvExxwaPCa — Boro Park Shomrim (@BPShomrim) November 3, 2019

In a second similar incident, near the intersection of New Utrecht Avenue and 53rd Street, surveillance footage captured what looked to be like a group of men chasing another man before potentially assaulting him.

Such unprovoked incidents are a continuous trend in the #BoroPark area. #StopTheHate, if you have any info on the perpetrators responsible for this incident on New Utrecht Avenue and 53rd Street, call the #Shomrim hotline 7188716666. #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/r37XriHAt0 — Boro Park Shomrim (@BPShomrim) November 3, 2019

In a third incident that the same night, just blocks away on 48th Street, security camera footage shows a pair of men walking on the street when a car pulls up and apparently nearly pinned at least one of them against a row of parked vehicles.

Another unprovoked attack Friday night in #BoroPark. In this incident on 48th Street, the victim was nearly pinned by this vehicle which fled after an occupant punched the victim. #GotInfo regarding this incident? Call BP #Shomrim at 7188716666. #YourCityYourCall #NoPlaceForHate pic.twitter.com/xwKspPqk8M — Boro Park Shomrim (@BPShomrim) November 3, 2019

The alleged attacks come a mid a rise in anti-Semitic crimes across New York City. More than half the hate crimes reported in the city so far this year are anti-Semitic, NYPD officials said in September.

While most of the incidents reported are acts of vandalism, as a whole, anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York City are up 63% this year as compared with last year, officials have said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).