NYPD investigating Borough Park assaults as anti-Semitic hate crimes: police

Posted 5:00 AM, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:09AM, November 5, 2019

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — The NYPD says their hate crimes unit is investigating a series of attacks in Brooklyn Friday night as potentially anti-Semitic in nature.

The string of apparent attacks happened the night of Nov. 1 in the Borough Park neighborhood, police confirmed.

In the first incident, near 14th Avenue and 51st Street, a group hopped out of their vehicle and allegedly assaulted a man walking by, then ran back to their car and drove off, officials confirmed.

In a second similar incident, near the intersection of New Utrecht Avenue and 53rd Street, surveillance footage captured what looked to be like a group of men chasing another man before potentially assaulting him.

In a third incident that the same night, just blocks away on 48th Street, security camera footage shows a pair of men walking on the street when a car pulls up and apparently nearly pinned at least one of them against a row of parked vehicles.

The alleged attacks come a mid a rise in anti-Semitic crimes across New York City. More than half the hate crimes reported in the city so far this year are anti-Semitic, NYPD officials said in September.

While most of the incidents reported are acts of vandalism, as a whole, anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York City are up 63% this year as compared with last year, officials have said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

