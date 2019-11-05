NJ ShopRite customers could have been exposed to hepatitis A: officials

SOMERVILLE, N.J. — An employee at a Somerville, New Jersey ShopRite had hepatitis A while he was working in the store’s deli, New Jersey health officials said Monday, urging customers to take notice.

The Somerset County Department of Health confirmed the hepatitis A case, and is working with the New Jersey Department of Health and Wakefern Corporation, ShopRite’s parent company, to notify customers.

Officials say the employee was working during the “infectious period”, when they were able to spread the virus to others, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 30.

Any items purchased from the in-store deli (Appy) at the Somerville ShotRite location during that time should be thrown away, officials said.

In addition, anyone that may have eaten items purchased from the deli and who were not previously vaccinated against hepatitis A should get the vaccine as soon as possible, but no later than Nov. 13.

Public Health Alert:

• Talk to your health care provider if you think you were exposed

Your healthcare provider can vaccinate you against hepatitis A. Vaccines are also available from the ShopRite pharmacy. If you believe you’re at risk and do not have access to health care or insurance, Somerset County officials urge you to call Zufall Health at 908-526-2335.