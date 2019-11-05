New Jersey voters approve tax deduction for some veterans

New Jersey voters agreed to a ballot question to let veterans living in retirement communities get a $250 property tax deduction.

The question was the only statewide referendum on Tuesday’s ballot.

Legislative estimates show the deduction would carry a cost to taxpayers of $350,000 to $550,000 annually. That’s just a small fraction of the state’s roughly $39 billion budget.

It’s unclear, though, exactly how many beneficiaries the expanded deduction would affect.

Also on the ballot are all 80 of the Democrat-led General Assembly seats, and one state Senate election, where voters are picking Democrat Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s successor.

