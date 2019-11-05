‘Never in a million years’: Dermot Shea discusses new role as NYPD commissioner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea was named the new police commissioner after James O'Neill's resignation.

Shea, during his first speech to the public after the announcement, said he feels the blueprint to cutting crime and is there, but that "it's time to build on it."

The newly-appointed police commissioner sat down with PIX11, discussed his new role with the largest police force in the country.

Did he ever envision being the top cop with the NYPD? "Never in a million years," Shea said.

According to Shea, the top issue plaguing the NYPD and the city is safety. He said he hopes to continue to build on neighborhood policing and strengthening the bonds of the police and the community.

Shea, the son of immigrants, was born in Sunnyside, Queens and grew up with five siblings. He started out with the NYPD in 1991 as beat cop in the South Bronx

Shea is expected to begin his new role around the end of the month to the beginning of December.