DIX HILLS, L.I. — AIR11 was over the scene Tuesday morning as a multiple-vehicle collision on the Long Island Expressway created an extensive traffic backup on the westbound side of the highway near Dix Hills.

Westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway were closed between Exit 51 and Exit 53, near Sagtikos Parkway, causing massive delays on the highway.

There were likely people injured in the crash, as AIR11 spotted a medical evacuation helicopter land at the scene.