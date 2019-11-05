Melinda Katz elected Queens district attorney

Democrat Melinda Katz has been elected as the next district attorney of Queens.

The Queens Borough president will take over a post left vacant by the death of longtime prosecutor Richard Brown.

Katz defeated Joseph Murray in Tuesday’s election. He is a Democrat running on the Republican ballot line.

The victory was anticlimactic after her seesaw win over public defender Tiffany Cabán in the Democratic primary.

Cabán led by more than 1,000 votes the night of the June 25 primary, but Katz emerged victorious by a thin margin after absentee ballots were counted.

Katz is 54. She is a veteran politician who served in the state Assembly from 1994 to 1999 and on the New York City Council from 2002 to 2009.

Brown held the office from 1991 until his death in May.