Man arrested in Bronx elevator assault of 67-year-old veteran: police

BELMONT, the Bronx — A man accused of beating a 67-yr-old veteran in a Bronx elevator has been arrested, an NYPD official said Tuesday.

Ray Diaz was inside of a residential building near Southern Boulevard and East 187th Street on Friday when a man attacked, repeatedly punching and kicking him, officials said.

Now, 22-year-old Josua Marrero, of the Bronx, is under arrest and facing charges in the vicious attack, police said.

Diaz suffered lacerations to the face in the beating and was treated at the James J. Peters VA Medical Center.

Marrero is now facing assault charges for the elevator attack, according to the NYPD.

“He hit me in the face so many times,” Diaz told PIX11 Monday after the attack, still visibly bruised. “I have a messed up arm. I couldn’t fight back.”

Tips to police “were essential and proved again that our communities have no place for violence” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted.

