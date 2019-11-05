Man in custody for Bronx elevator assault of 67-year-old veteran

BELMONT, the Bronx — A man accused of beating a 67-yr-old veteran in a Bronx elevator was taken into police custody, an NYPD official said Tuesday.

Ray Diaz was inside of a residential building near Southern Boulevard and East 187th Street on Friday when a man attacked, repeatedly punching and kicking him, officials said. He suffered lacerations to the face and was treated at the James J. Peters VA Medical Center.

“He hit me in the face so many times,” Diaz said after the attack. “I have a messed up arm. I couldn’t fight back.”

Diaz was still visibly bruised Monday.

Tips to police “were essential and proved again that our communities have no place for violence” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted.

The individual wanted for the Nov 1 assault of a 67-yr-old man in an elevator in the Bronx is now IN CUSTODY. Your tips to @NYPDTips were essential and proved again that our communities have no place for violence. Great job @NYPD48Pct and all involved. pic.twitter.com/rjLDeKUeRz — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) November 6, 2019

Police have not yet released the alleged attacker’s name or the charges against him.